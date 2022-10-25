Q3 2022 Independent Bank Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to Independent Bank Group's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. The question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note, this conference is being recorded. At this time, I'll now turn the conference over to Ankita Puri, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. Ankita, you may begin.



Ankita Puri - Independent Bank Group, Inc. - Executive VP & Chief Legal Officer



Good morning, and welcome to the Independent Bank Group Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. We appreciate you joining us. A related earnings press release and investor presentation can be accessed on our website at ir.ifinancial.com. I would like to remind you that remarks made today may include forward-looking statements. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and expected results to differ. We intend such statements to be covered by safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements. Please see Page 5 of the text in the release or Page 2 of the slide presentation for our safe harbor statement.



All co