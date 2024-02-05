Accenture PLC CFO Kathleen Mcclure Sells 2,070 Shares

On February 5, 2024, Kathleen Mcclure, the CFO of Accenture PLC (ACN, Financial), sold 2,070 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $370.32 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $766,562.40.

Accenture PLC is a global professional services company that provides a range of services in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations. The company partners with clients across various industries to improve their performance and create sustainable value for stakeholders.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,921 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed within the company. Over the last year, there have been no insider buys and 31 insider sells for Accenture PLC.

Shares of Accenture PLC were trading at $370.32 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $228.66 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 33.80, which is above both the industry median of 26.43 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $370.32 and a GuruFocus Value of $342.51, Accenture PLC has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction aligns with the overall insider selling trend at Accenture PLC, as depicted in the insider trend image above.

The GF Value image above provides a visual representation of Accenture PLC's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate as per GuruFocus.

