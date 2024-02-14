Murray Stahl's Horizon Kinetics Reduces Stake in Mesabi Trust

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Overview of Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio)'s Recent Stock Transaction

Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment firm, Horizon Kinetics, has recently adjusted its holdings in Mesabi Trust (MSB, Financial), a move that has caught the attention of value investors. This transaction reflects a strategic decision by the firm, known for its contrarian and value-oriented investment philosophy. The details of this trade provide insight into the firm's current stance on Mesabi Trust and its prospects within the broader market.

Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio)'s Investment Firm Profile

Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio) stands at the helm of Horizon Kinetics as its CEO and Chairman, bringing over three decades of investment experience to the table. The firm, which Stahl co-founded, is recognized for its independent research and fundamental value investing approach. Horizon Kinetics prides itself on adopting a long-term investment horizon, which is believed to yield superior returns compared to short-term strategies. Stahl's extensive background includes a tenure at Bankers Trust Company and leadership roles in various financial institutions. 1755200349150539776.png

Mesabi Trust Company Overview

Mesabi Trust operates within the United States as a royalty trust, with a primary focus on iron ore mining. The company's income is largely derived from the Peter Mitchell Mine, situated in Minnesota's Mesabi Iron Range. Mesabi Trust's business model revolves around the conservation and protection of its assets, which include interests in properties within the iron range and a beneficial interest in the Mesabi Land Trust. 1755200329764466688.png

Transaction Specifics

On December 31, 2023, Horizon Kinetics decided to reduce its position in Mesabi Trust, selling 129,034 shares at a price of $20.47 per share. This trade resulted in a -4.23% change in the firm's holdings, with a post-transaction total of 2,920,318 shares in MSB. The trade had a minor impact of -0.05% on the portfolio, yet it still represents a significant 1.18% position for the firm and a substantial 22.30% of the company's outstanding shares.

Analysis of Mesabi Trust's Stock Performance

Since the trade, Mesabi Trust's stock price has seen a decline, currently standing at $19.27, which marks a -5.86% change. The stock's historical performance since its IPO in 1961 has been positive, with a 102.84% increase. However, year-to-date metrics indicate a -3.12% change. GuruFocus metrics suggest that Mesabi Trust is significantly overvalued, with a GF Value of $10.58 and a price to GF Value ratio of 1.82.

Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio)'s Investment Strategy and Portfolio

Stahl's Horizon Kinetics is known for its contrarian views and value investing strategy. The firm's top holdings reflect a diverse portfolio, with significant positions in companies like CACI International Inc (CACI, Financial), Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV, Financial), and Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $5.05 billion, with a strong focus on the energy and financial services sectors.

Mesabi Trust's Financial Health and Market Position

Mesabi Trust boasts a strong Financial Strength with a 10/10 rank and a solid Profitability Rank of 8/10. However, the company's Growth Rank is low at 1/10, and the GF Value Rank is also at the bottom with 1/10. The Momentum Rank stands at 7/10, indicating some positive market sentiment.

Market Reaction and Future Outlook

The market's reaction to Mesabi Trust's performance and Stahl's recent trade has been mixed. While the stock shows some momentum, the overall sentiment is cautious, given the company's valuation and growth concerns. For value investors, Stahl's move may signal a reassessment of Mesabi Trust's potential, prompting a closer look at the company's financials and market position.

In conclusion, Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio)'s Horizon Kinetics has made a notable reduction in its Mesabi Trust holdings, a decision that aligns with the firm's long-term, value-driven investment philosophy. As the market digests this move, investors will be watching closely to see how this trade influences Mesabi Trust's stock performance and what it may indicate about the company's future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.