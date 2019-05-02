May 02, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the ICF International First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded on Thursday, May 2, 2019, and cannot be reproduced or rebroadcast without permission from the company. I would now like to turn the program over to Lynn Morgen of AdvisIRy Partners.
Lynn Morgen - AdvisIRy Partners
Thank you, Vanessa. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you all for joining us to review ICF's first quarter 2019 performance. With us today from ICF are Sudhakar Kesavan, Chairman and CEO; John Wasson, President and COO; and James Morgan, CFO.
During this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements to assist you in understanding ICF management's expectations about our future performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks that could cause actual events and results to differ materially, and I refer you to our May 2, 2019, press release and our SEC filings for discussions of those risks.
In addition, our statements during this call are based on our views as of
Q1 2019 ICF International Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 02, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...