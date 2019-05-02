Q1 2019 ICF International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the ICF International First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded on Thursday, May 2, 2019, and cannot be reproduced or rebroadcast without permission from the company. I would now like to turn the program over to Lynn Morgen of AdvisIRy Partners.



Lynn Morgen - AdvisIRy Partners



Thank you, Vanessa. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you all for joining us to review ICF's first quarter 2019 performance. With us today from ICF are Sudhakar Kesavan, Chairman and CEO; John Wasson, President and COO; and James Morgan, CFO.



During this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements to assist you in understanding ICF management's expectations about our future performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks that could cause actual events and results to differ materially, and I refer you to our May 2, 2019, press release and our SEC filings for discussions of those risks.



In addition, our statements during this call are based on our views as of