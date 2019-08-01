Q2 2019 ICF International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Second Quarter 2019 ICF Earnings Conference Call. My name is Vanessa, and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded on Thursday, August 1, 2019, and cannot be reproduced or rebroadcast without permission from the company.



I would now turn the call over to your host, Lynn Morgen of AdvisIRy Partners.



Lynn Morgen - AdvisIRy Partners



Thank you, Vanessa. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us to review ICF's second quarter 2019 performance. With us today from ICF are Sudhakar Kesavan, Chairman and CEO; John Wasson, President and COO; and James Morgan, CFO.



During this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements to assist you in understanding ICF management's expectations about our future performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks that could cause actual events and results to differ materially, and I refer you to our August 1, 2019 press release and our SEC filings for discussions of those risks.



In add