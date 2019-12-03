ICF International Inc Investor Day Transcript

Dec 03, 2019 / 07:30PM GMT

Sudhakar Kesavan - ICF International, Inc. - Executive Chairman



Well, good afternoon, and welcome to ICF's Investor Day. There are a lot of familiar faces here. I think I have met most of you over the years. If I haven't, I'm sure I will today. But welcome to the Investor Day. Today, you will meet a whole bunch of our management team and the leadership which is going to take ICF forward. So I think that hopefully it will be interesting. You will get a sense of our verticals, of our growth drivers and get a broader sense of the company. So today, it's about the future and about how ICF is set up and positioned to grow in the future. So welcome.



I think the important thing here is that this is ICF's 50th anniversary. We were set up in 1969 by Lucky Lester, whom you see here; a Tuskegee airman who left the Air Force, went to the Pentagon and then decided with 3 others to set up ICF, and that's his P-51. And I think that he'll be proud of this purpose-driven institution. And actually, we're proud of the work we have done. I mean -- and the graphic on the left of the screen is our drone technology, whic