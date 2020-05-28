ICF International Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 28, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the ICF International, Inc. Please welcome Sudhakar Kesavan, ICF's Executive Chairman. Please go ahead.



Sudhakar Kesavan - ICF International, Inc. - Executive Chairman



Good morning. On behalf of ICF's Board of Directors, management and employees, I'd like to welcome everyone, and thank you for joining us today at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of ICF International. I am Sudhakar Kesavan, Executive Chairman of the Board of ICF and Chairman of this meeting. As Chairman of this meeting and in accordance with ICF's bylaws, I hereby call the annual meeting to order at 8:00 a.m. and appoint Jim Daniel, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of ICF as Secretary of this meeting.



As you all know, in light of public health concerns due to the novel coronavirus, we are broadcasting our meeting via live webcast. We at ICF want to extend our best wishes to all who are dealing with COVID-19 and our appreciation with those who are going to great lengths to care for those who are sick, kee