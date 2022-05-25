ICF International Inc Investor Day Transcript

May 25, 2022 / 06:30PM GMT

John M. Wasson - ICF International, Inc. - Chairman of the Board, President & CEO



Let's get started. I want to welcome you all. It's pleasing to see you all here in the room in New York City, and certainly want to welcome those folks who are beaming in on the webcast to ICF's 2022 Investor Day. Let me say that we're quite pleased to have you all here, and it's been -- the focus of today's event is on the key -- 5 key growth drivers in our markets, which I think we've discussed before, represent about 70% of our 2022 service revenue and account in aggregate, we believe we can grow north of 10% for the next several years.



And so in my -- I think as you all know, I've been at ICF for 35 years. And so in my long tenure at ICF, it is unique. It's unique for us to have this number of long-term growth drivers in our markets. And I think it shows that -- and it's proof that the world is coming our way in terms of leveraging the skills and capabilities and expertise within ICF to solve some of the leading challenges of the day.



Having said that, the rest of IFC's business, the other 30% is imp