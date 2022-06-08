Jun 08, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the ICF conference call to discuss the definitive agreement to acquire SemanticBits. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, and cannot be reproduced or rebroadcast without permission from the company.



And I would now like to turn the conference over to Lynn Morgen of AdvisIRy Partners. Please go ahead.



Lynn Morgen -



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss today's announcement that ICF has reached a definitive agreement to acquire SemanticBits. Today's call will be hosted by John Wasson, Chairman and CEO, who will be joined by James Morgan, Chief of Business Operations; Mark Lee, EVP and Group Lead Public Sector; and Barry Broadus, CFO.



As noted in our release, this live webcast includes supplemental slides that we will refer to during our remarks. These slides are also posted on the ICF website, icf.com. During this conference call, we will be making forward-looking statements to assist you in understanding ICF m