Q3 2022 ICF International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Lynn Morgen - AdvisIRy Partners



Thank you, Kurt. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us to review ICF's third quarter 2022 performance.



With us today from ICF are John Wasson, Chair and CEO; and Barry Broadus, CFO. Joining them is James Morgan, Chief Operating Officer.



During this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements to assist you in understanding ICF management's expectations about our future performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks that could cause actual events and results to differ materially, and I refer you to our November 3, 2022, press release and the SEC filings for discussions of those risks. In addition, our statements during this call are based on our views as of today. We anticipate t