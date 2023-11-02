Q3 2023 ICF International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 ICF Earnings Conference Call. My name is Hope, and I will be your instructor for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the call over to Lynn Morgen of Advisiry Partners. Lynn, you may begin.



Lynn Morgen - Advisiry Partners



Thank you, Hope. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us to review ICF's third quarter 2023 performance. With us today from ICF are John Wasson, Chair and CEO; and Barry Broadus, CFO. Joining them is James Morgan, Chief Operating Officer.



During this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements to assist you in understanding ICF management's expectations about future performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks that could cause actual events and results to differ materially, and I refer you to our November 2, 2023, press release and our SEC filings for discussions of those risks.



In addition, our statements during this call are based on our views as of today. We