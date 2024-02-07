Macerich Co (MAC) Reports Strong Year-Over-Year Growth Amidst Leadership Transition

Record Leasing Activity and Strategic Debt Management Highlight 2023 Performance

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $62.2 million, or $0.29 per share-diluted in Q4 2023, compared to $1.7 million, or $0.01 per share-diluted in Q4 2022.
  • Funds from Operations (FFO): $126.5 million, or $0.56 per share-diluted in Q4 2023, excluding certain expenses, up from $119.5 million, or $0.53 per share-diluted in Q4 2022.
  • Occupancy Rate: Increased to 93.5% as of December 31, 2023, from 92.6% at the end of 2022.
  • Leasing Activity: A record 4.2 million square feet of space leased in 2023, a 12% increase over 2022.
  • 2024 Earnings Guidance: Estimated FFO per share-diluted of $1.76 to $1.86, excluding specific financing expenses.
  • Dividend: Quarterly cash dividend announced at $0.17 per share, payable on March 4, 2024.
  • Debt Management: Significant progress in managing near-term debt maturities with several refinancing and disposition activities.
Article's Main Image

On February 7, 2024, Macerich Co (MAC, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing a robust financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, an S&P 500 entity that invests in premium mall assets, reported a significant increase in net income and funds from operations (FFO) compared to the same period in the previous year. Macerich Co (MAC) owns interests in 43 regional town centers and is a recognized leader in sustainability, holding a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for nine consecutive years.

Financial and Operational Highlights

The company's net income attributable to Macerich was $62.2 million, or $0.29 per share-diluted for the fourth quarter of 2023, a substantial increase from $1.7 million, or $0.01 per share-diluted for the same period in 2022. This growth was mirrored in the company's FFO, which reached $126.5 million, or $0.56 per share-diluted, compared to $119.5 million, or $0.53 per share-diluted in the prior year's quarter.

Occupancy rates showed a healthy uptick, standing at 93.5% at the end of 2023, compared to 92.6% at the end of 2022. The company also achieved a record high in leasing activity, signing leases for 4.2 million square feet of space in 2023, marking a 12% increase over the previous year.

Strategic Financial Management

Macerich Co (MAC, Financial) made considerable strides in managing its debt profile. The company successfully navigated several financing and disposition transactions, which included refinancing and extending eight loans totaling $2.8 billion, or $2 billion at the company's ownership share. As of the filing date, Macerich had approximately $657 million in liquidity, including $490 million of available capacity on its $650 million revolving line of credit.

Leadership and Future Outlook

The company announced the appointment of Jackson Hsieh as the new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1, 2024, following the retirement of Thomas O’Hern. Looking ahead, Macerich issued its 2024 guidance for estimated EPS-diluted and FFO per share-diluted, projecting an FFO per share-diluted range of $1.76 to $1.86, excluding certain financing expenses.

Furthermore, Macerich declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock, reinforcing its commitment to delivering shareholder value. The dividend is set to be paid on March 4, 2024, to stockholders of record as of February 16, 2024.

Overall, Macerich's strong performance in 2023, coupled with strategic financial management and a clear vision for the future, positions the company well for continued success in the dynamic retail real estate market.

"2023 was an exceptional and historic year for our leasing team. We finished the year having leased 4.2 million square feet of space, a 12% increase over 2022, which was itself an extraordinary year of leasing activity," said the company in its earnings release.

Investors and interested parties can access the earnings conference call via a Web simulcast on Macerich's website, providing an opportunity to gain deeper insights into the company's performance and strategic initiatives.

For a detailed analysis of Macerich Co (MAC, Financial)'s financial performance, including income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements, readers are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Macerich Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.