May 11, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, everyone, and welcome to the 2021 Annual General Meeting for
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Before we get started, I would like to go over a few items so you know how to participate in today's meeting. The voting function can be found at the bottom right side of the platform and will be available once polls are open.
At the end of the meeting, You'll have the opportunity to submit text questions to today's presenters by typing your questions into the questions panel of the platform. You may also send in your questions at any time during the meeting. We will collect these and address them during the Q&A session at the end of today's shareholder meeting.
Today's meeting is being recorded. I would now like to introduce Jeff Anderson, CEO of Ichor.
Jeffrey S. Andreson - Ichor Holdings, Ltd. - Executive Director & CEO
Good morning, and welcome to Ichor's 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. I'm Jeff Andreson, Chief Executive Officer, and I'll be presiding over this meeting this morning. I'll call this meeting to order at 9:05
Ichor Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 11, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...