Nov 26, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited's Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference call is being recorded.



I will now turn the call over to your host, Ms. Lisa Li, Senior Manager of Investor Relations. Lisa, please go ahead.



Lisa Li - iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited - Senior Manager of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to iClick's Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. The company's results were issued earlier today and are posted online. You can download the earnings press release and sign up for our distribution list by visiting the IR section of our website at ir.i-click.com.



Sammy Hsieh, our Chief Executive Officer and co-Founder, will provide an overview of the third quarter of 2019. And we will also introduce Dr. Jian Tang, one of our co-founders, who has the dual role of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer, to give more highlights on our business and operational planning as we begin to focus