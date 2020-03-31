Mar 31, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to your host, Ms. Lisa Li, Senior Manager of Investor Relations. Lisa, please go ahead.
Lisa Li - iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited - Senior Manager of IR
Hello, everyone, and welcome to iClick's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. The company's results were issued earlier today and are posted online. You can download the earnings press release and sign up for our distribution list by visiting the IR section of our website, ir.i-click.com.
Sammy Hsieh, our Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder, will provide a high-level overview of 2019, a record year for us; then Jian Tang, TJ, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of iClick, will review the fourth quarter results, share insights on our focus and execution strategy; followed by our Chief Financial Officer,
Q4 2019 iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 31, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...