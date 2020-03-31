Mar 31, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Lisa Li - iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited - Senior Manager of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to iClick's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. The company's results were issued earlier today and are posted online. You can download the earnings press release and sign up for our distribution list by visiting the IR section of our website, ir.i-click.com.



Sammy Hsieh, our Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder, will provide a high-level overview of 2019, a record year for us; then Jian Tang, TJ, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of iClick, will review the fourth quarter results, share insights on our focus and execution strategy; followed by our Chief Financial Officer,