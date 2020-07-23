Q2 2020 ICON PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you all for standing by, and welcome to today's Q2 2020 ICON plc Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you all that this conference is being recorded today, Thursday, the 23rd of July, 2020.



And without any further delay, I would like to hand the conference over to your first speaker for today, Mr. Jonathan Curtain. Sir, please go ahead.



Jonathan Curtain - ICON Public Limited Company - VP of Corporate Finance & IR



Thanks, Gino. Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us on this call covering the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Also on the call today, we have our CEO, Dr. Steve Cutler; and our CFO, Mr. Brendan Brennan. I would like to note that this call is webcast and that there are slides available to download on our website to accompany today's call.



Certain statements in today's call will be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. Actu