Feb 24, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to today's ICON plc Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, and that's Wednesday, the 24th of February 2021.



I'd now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Jonathan Curtain. Please go ahead, sir.



Jonathan Curtain - ICON Public Limited Company - VP of Corporate Finance & IR



Thanks, Jan. Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us on this call covering the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Also on the call today, we have our CEO, Dr. Steve Cutler; and our CFO, Mr. Brendan Brennan, and we are delighted to be joined by Colin Shannon, Chairman and CEO of PRA Health Sciences.



I would like to note that this call is webcast and that there are slides available to download on our website to accompany today's call. Certain statements in today's call will be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information