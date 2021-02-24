Feb 24, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to today's ICON plc Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, and that's Wednesday, the 24th of February 2021.
I'd now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Jonathan Curtain. Please go ahead, sir.
Jonathan Curtain - ICON Public Limited Company - VP of Corporate Finance & IR
Thanks, Jan. Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us on this call covering the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Also on the call today, we have our CEO, Dr. Steve Cutler; and our CFO, Mr. Brendan Brennan, and we are delighted to be joined by Colin Shannon, Chairman and CEO of PRA Health Sciences.
I would like to note that this call is webcast and that there are slides available to download on our website to accompany today's call. Certain statements in today's call will be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information
Full Year 2020 ICON PLC Earnings and to Discuss Acquisition of PRA Health Sciences Inc Call Transcript
Feb 24, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...