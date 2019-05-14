Q2 2019 i3 Verticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to i3 Verticals Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded, and a replay will be available starting today through March 21 (sic - see press release, "May 21"). The number for the replay is (719) 457-0820, and the code is 3915262. The replay may also be accessed for 30 days at the company's website.



At this time, for the opening remarks, I would like to turn the call to Mr. Scott Meriwether, Senior Vice President, Finance. Please go ahead, sir.



David Scott Meriwether - i3 Verticals, Inc. - SVP of Finance



Good morning, and welcome to the second quarter 2019 conference call for i3 Verticals. Joining me on this call are Greg Daily, our Chairman and CEO; Clay Whitson, our CFO; and Rick Stanford, our President.



To the extent any non-GAAP financial measure is discussed in today's call, you will also find the reconciliation of that measure to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated according to GAAP by reviewing yesterday's earnings release. It is the company's intent t