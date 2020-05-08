Q2 2020 i3 Verticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

David Scott Meriwether - i3 Verticals, Inc. - COO



Good morning, and welcome to the quarter 2020 conference call for i3 Verticals. Joining me on this call are Greg Daily, our Chairman and CEO; Clay Whitson, our CFO; and Rick Stanford, our President. To the extent any non-GAAP financial measures discussed in today's call, you will also find a reconciliation of that measure to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated according to GAAP by reviewing yesterday's earnings release. It is the company's intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance understanding of its con