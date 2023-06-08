Ikena Oncology Inc at Jefferies Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jun 08, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT

Mark Manfredi - Ikena Oncology, Inc - President & CEO



Thanks for the invitation to present on Ikena. I'm assuming I can drive the slides.



So we are a targeted oncology company. We're clinical stage, and we work on two different pathways. One is a pathway that is a first-in-class opportunity. It's a quite new pathway in terms of drug discovery and drug development. But it's been around for a long time in terms of its role in oncogenesis and driving tumors.



And most excitingly, there's been some proof of concept in the pathway recently at the ACR showing that an inhibitor to the Hippo pathway shows clinical activity in mesothelioma. And I'll talk you through that rationale for that indication, as well as how we're different with our approach in terms of that pathway.



And the other pathway is well known as the RAS pathway. Obviously, there's a lot of excitement in this pathway. But if you look at what is currently addressed by current therapies, even with the emergence of RAS-specific therapies, there's just a tremendous amount of unmet need. And there's about 20% to 25% of the