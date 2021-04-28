Apr 28, 2021 / 05:20PM GMT

Milton Werner - Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. - President & CEO



Well, good afternoon. I want to thank the organizers of the Sachs neuroscience conference for inviting Inhibikase to present some of its early clinical and mechanistic insights into Parkinson's disease. We are a publicly listed company on the NASDAQ with the symbol IKT. And what I'll be discussing today are therapies in clinical development to reverse the progression of Parkinson's disease in human patients, something that we recognize is a bold statement to make, but we'll try to illustrate why we think such therapeutic outcomes may be possible.



I just need to make a disclosure on the next slide, related to the fact that I'm making forward-looking statements. We have a number of public filings, and I encourage anyone interested to learning more about the company to review those filings in their entirety.



As an overview, Parkinson's disease is a very large market. We expect the Parkinson's disease market to double over the next few years. It is already a $6 billion-plus sales market. And the country with the largest preva