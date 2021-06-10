Jun 10, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT
John Peyton - Sequire - Analyst
Hi, my name is John Peyton, Business Development at Sequire shareholder insight and acquisition. And I'm here to present Milton Werner, CEO at Inhibikase Therapeutics. In many cases, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, developing therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related central nervous system disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Milton, take it away.
Milton Werner - Inhibikase Therapeautics, Inc. - President & CEO
Well, thank you very much for inviting Inhibikase Therapeutics to present at the LD Micro Conference. Inhibikase is a small-molecule kinase inhibitor focused company recently listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol IKT. And what I will try to tell you about today is our work in the clinic whose intent is to develop therapies that can reverse functional loss in Parkinson's disease and related indications.
Just because we're a public company, I'm going to be making a number of forward-looking statements. And be
Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc at LD Micro Microcap Invitational Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jun 10, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...