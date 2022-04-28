Apr 28, 2022 / 06:30PM GMT

William Wood - B. Riley Financial, Inc. - Analyst



Welcome back to our next fireside chat. We are delighted to introduce Inhibikase Therapeutics. We have with us today Dr. Milton Werner, President and CEO of Inhibikase.



Dr. Werner, thanks for being with us here today. We really appreciate you taking the time. Perhaps it would be helpful for the audience if you could start by covering or providing a brief overview of the company, including the key strategic objectives, your lead candidate, and then the initial indications you're targeting.



Milton Werner - Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. - President & CEO



Sure. Thanks a lot, William, and thanks to B. Riley and for everyone for attending this fireside chat. Inhibikase is an old-fashioned entrepreneurial start-up founded initially in 2008, then went Delaware C in 2010. It was funded by revenue all the way up to our IPO for the most part, not your typical story.



So we built in a lot of business discipline behind our portfolio of small molecule enzyme inhibitors that inhibit what is known are the --