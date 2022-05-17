Q1 2022 Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to Inhibikase Therapeutics' first-quarter 2022 financial results conference call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. (Operator Instructions)



Please note this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to Alex Lobo, Stern Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Alex Lobo - Stern IR - IR



Thank you, Sherry. Good morning and welcome to Inhibikase Therapeutics' first-quarter 2022 financial results conference call and audio webcast.



With me today is Dr. Milton Werner, Chief Executive Officer; and Joseph Frattaroli, Chief Financial Officer.



Yesterday, Inhibikase issued a press release announcing financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. We encourage everyone to read yesterday's press release, as well as Inhibikase's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first-quarter 2022, which is being filed with the SEC. The company's press release and quarterly report are also available on I