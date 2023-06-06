Jun 06, 2023 / 07:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Presentation with an advocate therapeutics is from Mr. Milton Werner.



Milton Werner - Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. - President & CEO



I see that you're in some applause at the end. So I'm Dr. Milton Werner. I'm the President and CEO of Inhibikase.



We are not a typical life science company. As many of you know, these are long horizon timelines to product development. And so our approach to doing this has been to earn revenue, to discover new science within our company, and then translate. And translation required us to transition to the public market.



So unlike most every other life-science company that's been built, we actually had more than $28 million in revenue in our first few years, all from federal contracts and grants. So I appreciate each and every one of your contributions to what we've done.



What I will tell you about today is really the transformation of our understanding of how and why people get Parkinson's and related disorders, and how we can actually show that that disease can be driven backward in