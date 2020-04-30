Apr 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Olivia Snyder - Industrial Logistics Properties Trust - Manager of IR



Thank you and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today.



With me on the call are ILPT's President, John Murray; Chief Financial Officer, Rick Siedel; and Vice President, Yael Duffy. In just a moment, they will provide details about our business and our performance for the first quarter of 2020, followed by a question-and-answer session with sell-side analysts.



First, I would like to note that the recording and retransmission of today's conference call is prohibited without the prior written consent of the company.



Also note that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on ILPT's beliefs and expectations as of today, Thursday, April 30, 2020; and actual results may differ materially from those that we project. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to the forward-looking statements mad