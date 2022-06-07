Jun 07, 2022 / 07:45PM GMT
Bryan Maher - B. Riley Securities, Inc. - Analyst
All right. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Bryan Maher. I'm the senior analyst at B. Riley Securities covering Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. And with me this afternoon, I have Yael Duffy, who is the President and the COO of the REIT. And congratulations, Yael, on the promotion this year.
Yael Duffy - Industrial Logistics Properties Trust - President & COO
Thank you.
Bryan Maher - B. Riley Securities, Inc. - Analyst
Maybe you can start by giving us a brief overview of the company and then we'll go into Q&A. I have prepared questions, but anybody in the audience who has any questions, I think there is a mic or just raise your hand and we'd be happy to entertain those. Thank you.
Yael Duffy - Industrial Logistics Properties Trust - President & COO
Yeah. So welcome, everyone. Thank you for being here today. ILPT owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. In February,
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust at NAREIT Institutional Investor Forum Transcript
Jun 07, 2022 / 07:45PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...