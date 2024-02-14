Vestis Corp (VSTS) Reports Modest Revenue Growth Amid Operational Challenges

First Quarter 2024 Earnings Highlight Strategic Execution and Margin Expansion

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $718 million, a 2.5% increase year-over-year.
  • Operating Income: $48 million, translating to 6.6% of revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $98 million, or 13.7% of revenue, up from 13.1%.
  • Net Income: $12.3 million, a significant decrease from $33.5 million in the previous year.
  • Diluted EPS: Reported at $0.09, with an Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.22.
  • Debt Reduction: Net debt leverage reduced to 3.85x.
  • Free Cash Flow: Improved to $34.6 million from a negative $5.0 million.
Article's Main Image

Vestis Corp (VSTS, Financial) released its 8-K filing on February 7, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the first quarter ended December 29, 2023. As a leading provider of uniform rentals and workplace supplies across North America, Vestis Corp serves a diverse customer base, with the majority of its revenue generated in the United States.

The company reported a modest revenue increase of 2.5% year-over-year to $718 million. This growth rate adjusts to 4.5% when excluding foreign exchange impacts and the prior year's temporary energy fee. Operating income stood at $48 million, or 6.6% of revenue, while Adjusted EBITDA reached $98 million, or 13.7% of revenue, marking a 60 basis point improvement.

Despite these gains, Vestis Corp faced a sharp decline in net income, which fell to $12.3 million from $33.5 million in the previous year. The company attributed this decrease to several factors, including increased public company costs of approximately $3 million. However, the company's strategic focus on high-quality growth and operational efficiency has led to improved route density and lower service costs, contributing to margin expansion.

1755222742686396416.png

Financial Position and Outlook

Vestis Corp's balance sheet reflects a solid financial position, with net cash provided by operating activities increasing to $51.5 million for the quarter, up from $8.0 million in the prior year. Free cash flow also showed a significant improvement, turning positive at $34.6 million compared to a negative $5.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The company's total principal debt outstanding was $1.49 billion, with net leverage reduced from 3.95x to 3.85x during the fiscal quarter.

Looking ahead, Vestis Corp reaffirmed its fiscal year 2024 outlook, expecting revenue growth in the range of 4.0 to 4.5% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 14.3%. The company's strategic imperatives include disciplined capital allocation with a focus on deleveraging, aiming for a free cash flow conversion of net income to be at least 100%.

"I’m incredibly proud of our team’s performance as Vestis completed our first quarter as a standalone publicly traded company," said Vestis President and Chief Executive Officer Kim Scott. "We are demonstrating that our high-quality growth strategy is effective as we improve our revenue mix and deliver growth and margin expansion in tandem, while also absorbing incoming public company costs."

Vestis Corp's earnings report indicates a company navigating operational challenges while maintaining a focus on strategic growth and financial discipline. The company's ability to expand margins in a competitive environment is noteworthy, and its commitment to capital allocation and debt reduction is poised to strengthen its market position. For value investors, Vestis Corp's latest financials suggest a company with a clear vision for sustainable growth and profitability.

For more detailed financial analysis and up-to-date news on Vestis Corp (VSTS, Financial) and other value investment opportunities, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Vestis Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.