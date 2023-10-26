Oct 26, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to Industrial Logistics Properties Trust third-quarter 2023 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Stephen Colbert, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Stephen Colbert - Industrial Logistics Properties Trust - Director, Investor Relations



Good morning. Joining me on today's call are Yael Duffy, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Tiffany Sy, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Today's call includes the presentation by management followed by a question-and-answer session with the analyst. Please note that the recording and retransmission of today's conference call is prohibited without the prior written consent of the company. Also note that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws.



These forward-looking statements are based on ILPT's beliefs and expectations as of today, October 26, 2023