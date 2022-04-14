Apr 14, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
Gil Blum - Needham & Company, LLC - Analyst
Good morning and welcome to day four of the Needham & Company healthcare conference. My name is Gil Blum and I am a senior biotech analyst here at Needham & Company, covering the immuno-oncology and gene therapy subsectors. It is my pleasure to have with me today Immunocore's management team. (Conference Instructions) And with that, you have the stage.
Bahija Jallal - Immunocore Holdings plc - CEO
Good morning and thank you for having us to talk about Immunocore today, it's our distinct pleasure to do so. Our mission is to harness -- this is our forward-looking statements. Our mission is to harness the power of the immune system to fight diseases with targeted, off-the-shelf, bispecific, soluble T cell receptor. And we believe that this platform can address unmet medical need in immuno-oncology and beyond.
And as a matter of fact, the last -- in January, we had the distinct pleasure of actually validating this platform with the approval of KIMMTRAK. That's the first and only FDA-approved therapy for
Immunocore Holdings PLC at Needham Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Apr 14, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...