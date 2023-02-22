Feb 22, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Andrew Simon Baum - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Global Head of Healthcare Research and MD



So welcome back to our next session. My name is Andrew Baum, I run Global Healthcare here at Citi. Delighted to introduce an old friend, David Berman, David is Head of R&D at Immunocore, before that at Bristol-Myers Squibb and has touched many of the approved immuno-oncology drugs on the market over the years. It's good to have you. Also joined by Clay, who runs IR at Immunocore.



Now what I was going to do is unlike some of the majors, where many of you will be very familiar with the technology in hand because Immunocore developed and markets their own lead product, KIMMTRAK, many of you may be unfamiliar with the technology. So I was just going to hand over to David just to set a common denominator and differentiate the TCR-based approach with the bispecifics, which many of you will be familiar with, which address external antigens.



So David, good to have you here, and over to you for [the scene] setting.



David Berman - Immunocore Holdings plc - Head of Rese