May 11, 2023 / 12:15AM GMT

Tazeen Ahmad - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research & Research Analyst



Okay. Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for joining us at the Bank of America Healthcare Conference. I am Tazeen Ahmad. I am one of the SMID biotech analysts here. Our next presenting company is Immunocore. Presenting for Immunocore is Brian Di Donato. Brian, good afternoon. Thanks for making the trip out West.



Brian R. Di Donato - Immunocore Holdings plc - CFO & Head of Strategy



Thanks for having us, Tazeen. This is our first Bank of America conference at Immunocore.



Tazeen Ahmad - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research & Research Analyst



Yes, we hopefully don't disappoint.



Brian R. Di Donato - Immunocore Holdings plc - CFO & Head of Strategy



Very well attended.



Tazeen Ahmad - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research & Research Analyst



And for anybody who doesn't know, Brian is, of