Sep 12, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Welcome to the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Jeff Hung, one of the biotech analyst. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



For this session, we have Immunocore with CEO Bahija Jallal; CFO, Brian Di Donato, and CMO, Mohammed Dar. Welcome.



Brian R. Di Donato - Immunocore Holdings plc - CFO & Head of Strategy



Thanks for having us, Jeff.



Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



So for those who may not be familiar with Immunocore, can you provide a brief introduction?



Bahija Jallal - Immunocore Holdings plc - CEO & Director



Yes, sure. It would be my pleasure. First of all, thank you for having