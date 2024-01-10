Jan 10, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Jessica Fye J.P. Morgan-Moderator



Good morning, everyone. My name is Jess Fye. I'm a senior biotech analyst at JP Morgan, and we're continuing the 42' Annual Healthcare Conference today with Immunocore. I'm joined on stage by the company's CEO, Bahija Jallal. She's going to give a presentation on the business, and then we're going to go into Q&A. (Operator Instructions) So with that, let me pass it over to Bahija.



Bahija Jallal Immunocore Holdings plc-CEO&Director



All right. Good morning, everyone. Thank you, Jess, for having us. I would like to start with a patient story. A few days ago, we met this very vibrant CEO. She was diagnosed seven years before with uveal melanoma, metastatic uveal melanoma. Her doctor said, only a few months to your daughter's graduation, but actually, you're not going to make it to that graduation. She enrolled into KIMMTRAK, and she lived seven years to tell her story. This is always what reminds me why we come to work every day, and what a privilege to be doing what we do.



So let's g