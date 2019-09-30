Sep 30, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to ImmunoGen's FORWARD I Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Courtney O'Konek, Senior Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Courtney OâKonek - ImmunoGen, Inc. - Senior Director of Corporate Communications & IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining. Yesterday, we issued a press release that included the key findings from our Phase III FORWARD I study of mirvetuximab soravtansine that were presented at ESMO. This press release and a webcast of the slides associated with this call can be found under the Investors and Media section of our website at immunogen.com.



On the call today are Mark Enyedy, our President and CEO; and Anna Berkenblit, our Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Kathleen Moore, Associate Director of Clinical Research at the Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma; and Theresa Wingrove, Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality will also join us for Q&A.