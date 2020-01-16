ImmunoGen Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 16, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT

Daniel G. Wolle - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Good morning. We're continuing the 2020 JPM Healthcare conference with ImmunoGen. My name is Daniel Wolle. I'm one of the associates on the biotech team. Following the presentation, we're going to hold a breakout session in the Olympic room. But prior to that, it's my pleasure to introduce Mark Enyedy, President and CEO of ImmunoGen. Mark?



Mark J. Enyedy - ImmunoGen, Inc. - President, CEO, Interim Principal Financial Officer & Director



Thank you. Good morning. I want to thank the team from JPMorgan for the invitation to present to you. This morning -- this presentation contains forward-looking statements, please refer to our SEC filings for the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to vary. So for those of you who may be new to ImmunoGen, we are developing the next-generation of antibody-drug conjugates or what we call ADCs to improve outcomes for cancer patients. We believe that by delivering targeted therapies with improved antitumor activity and favorable tolerabil