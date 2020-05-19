ImmunoGen Inc at RBC Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

May 19, 2020 / 02:20PM GMT

Kennen B. MacKay - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD & Co-Head of US Biotechnology Research



Hi. My name is Kennen MacKay, and I'm one of the senior biotechnology analyst here at RBC. It's my great pleasure to kick off our next session at our RBC Healthcare Conference with ImmunoGen, and we're doing -- my first video chat this morning.



My pleasure to be joined this morning with President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Enyedy; as well as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Anna Berkenblit. Anna, Mark, thanks so much for joining this morning.



Mark J. Enyedy - ImmunoGen, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Pleasure. Really appreciate the opportunity, Kennen, to join you guys this morning. So just in terms of a high-level overview of the business before we get to the Q&A, we're off to a strong start to the year for ImmunoGen. We kicked off by raising just under $100 million in a follow-on offering, and that was really predicated on gaining clarity with FDA on an accelerated path to approval for our lead program, which I