ImmunoGen Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 17, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the ImmunoGen 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to turn the conference over to Steve McCluski. Please go ahead.



Stephen C. McCluski - ImmunoGen, Inc. - Independent Chairman



Good morning. I am Steve McCluski, Chairman of the Board of Immunogen, Inc., and it's my pleasure to welcome all of you to our 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. As you know, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic and to prioritize and support the health and well-being of management, shareholders and other meeting participants, we made the decision this year to conduct the 2020 annual meeting virtually. This is truly an unprecedented time, and we hope all of you are doing well and greatly appreciate your flexibility in meeting in this virtual format, which is a first for us.



It is 9:00 in the morning on June 17, 2020, and in accordance with the notice, I now call this 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to order.



An agenda for the meeting has been made available to each shareholder who has logged in today