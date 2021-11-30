ImmunoGen Inc SORAYA Top-Line Results Conference Call Transcript

Nov 30, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Courtney OâKonek - ImmunoGen, Inc. - Senior Director of Corporate Communications & IR



Thanks, Catherine. Good morning, and thank you for joining.



Today, we issued a press release that includes a summary of the top line results from our pivotal SORAYA trial of mirvetuximab soravtansine in ovarian cancer. This press release and a recording of this call can be found under the Investors & Media section of our website at immunogen.com.



With me today are Mark Enyedy, our President and CEO; Anna Berkenblit, our Chief Medical Officer; and our Co-Principal Investigators, Robert Coleman, Chief Scientific Officer of U.S. Oncology Research; and Dr. Ursula Matulonis, Chief of the Division of Gynecologic Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and