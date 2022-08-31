Aug 31, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Anabel Chan -



Good morning, and thank you for joining this call.



Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing an update to our pivotal Phase II CADENZA study of Pivekimab Sunirine and BPDCN. This press release and a recording of this call can be found under the Investors and Media section of our website at ImmunoGen.com.



With me today are Mark Enyedy, our President and CEO; and Anna Berkenblit, our Chief Medical Officer; Theresa Wingrove, our Head of Regulatory Affairs and Quality; Kristen Harrington-Smith, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Susan Altschuller, our Chief Financial Officer, will also join us for Q&A.



We will be making forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and beliefs. These statements include those related to the progression of our CADENZA study and the timing of top