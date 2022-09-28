Sep 28, 2022 / 03:15PM GMT
Michael Werner Schmidt - Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst & Senior MD
All right. Great. So it's Michael Schmidt again with Guggenheim and the next presenting company is ImmunoGen. With us today, we have Susan Altschuller. Susan is the CFO of the company. Welcome, and thanks for joining us.
So ImmunoGen is one of the few independent ADC platforms out there that is approaching approval of their first product, therefore its wholly owned product. And yes, Susan, why don't you give a quick overview and then we'll do Q&A.
Susan Altschuller - ImmunoGen, Inc. - Senior VP & CFO
Great. So ImmunoGen has been a company for over 40 years, and we are just now independently going to launch our first antibody drug conjugate mirvetuximab. We have a PDUFA date with -- November 28, priority review with FDA. And we're really excited to establish mirvetuximab as the standard of care for folate receptor alpha positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
So exciting times here, and I'm sure we'll talk about the market opportun
Sep 28, 2022 / 03:15PM GMT
