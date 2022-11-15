Nov 15, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Anabel Chan -



Good morning, and thank you for joining today's call. We recently issued a press release announcing the FDA's accelerated approval of mirvetuximab soravtansine or ELAHERE. This press release, a recording of this call and an updated corporate deck can be found under the Investors and Media section of our website at immunogen.com.



With me today are Mark Enyedy, our President and CEO; and Anna Berkenblit, our Chief Medical Officer. Theresa Wingrove, our SVP of Regulatory and Quality; and Susan Altschuller, our CFO, will also join us for Q&A.



During today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and beliefs. These statements include those related to the potential full approval of ELAHERE, the continued development of the broader ELAHERE program and the market opportunity for ELAHERE and