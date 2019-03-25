Mar 25, 2019 / 08:45PM GMT

Thank you, Clive, and welcome, everyone. We appreciate your time on the webcast today. Briefly, our forward-looking statement. Now as many of you know, Immutep is the leader in the development of LAG-3 related therapeutics. This is a very promising area of biotechnology and immunology. And one that is receiving increasing interest from Big Pharma, especially in 2018 and '19, and beyond.



In the last few years, Immutep has spoken a lot about how LAG-3 therapeutics can act in immuno-oncology as an immune stimulant. We have described our pipeline of trials with our anti-cancer drug, eftilagimod alpha or IMP321. These clinical trials include AI