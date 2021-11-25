Immutep Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 25, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Russell Howard - Immutep Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome you to Immutep's annual general meeting for the 2021 financial year. Thank you to all our shareholders who join us online today as we hold another general meeting in a virtual format due to COVID-19. I hope you and your families are safe and well, and that we can meet again in person soon.



Joining the meeting virtually today are our nonexecutive directors, Grant Chamberlain, and Pete Meyers; Executive Director and CEO, Marc Voight; Chief Scientific and Medical Officer, FrÃ©dÃ©ric Triebel; and COO and Company Secretary, Deanne Miller; and our audit partner from PwC, Caroline Mara.



The company's constitution specifies a quorum of two members present in person or by proxy. I'm advised by the company's secretary that there are more than two members present. Hence, I declare a quorum is present.



As advised in our Notice of Meeting today, the meeting will be conducted by way of a poll on all resolutions. Shareholders and proxyholders attending via the Lumi pl