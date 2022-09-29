Sep 29, 2022 / 06:30PM GMT

Ahu Demir - Ladenburg Thalmann - Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us. Our next presenter is Immutep and Marc Voigt from the company, who is the CEO, will present us and I'll follow up -- if time allows I will follow up with Q&A. We are happy to open up to the Q&A session for you as well. Marc, thank you so much for coming. We look forward to the presentation.



Marc Voigt - Immutep Limited - Executive Director & CEO



Thank you so much, Ahu, and thank you for the opportunity to present here Immutep. Here's my forward-looking statement and Immutep is a biotech company leading the LAG-3 space, which is, I believe, an important statement in itself because it's the third validated immune checkpoint.



We are active in immuno-oncology as well as on the flip side of both checkpoint, which are autoimmune diseases, meaning that we take care of two very large disease areas. And we do that partly together with the big pharmaceutical industry. So, we have quite exclusive worldwide licensing arrangements up to clinical trial collaborations.