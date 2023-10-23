Immutep Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 23, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Russell Howard - Immutep Limited - Chairman



Well, thank you, everyone. We will begin on time.



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I declare the Annual General Meeting of Immutep Limited open and thank you for attending today. My name is Russell Howard, I am the Chair of the company. It gives me great pleasure to welcome you here today and to share with you our program over the last 12 months. First, I would like to begin the meeting by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we meet today, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. I pay my respects to elders past and present and extend that respect to any Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people attending the meeting.



I would now like to introduce you to the company's Board of Directors. Marc Voigt, our Managing Director and CEO; Lis Boyce, our other Australian-based Non-Executive Director; FrÃ©dÃ©ric Triebel, our CSO, CMO, and Executive Director; and Pete Meyers, our US-based Non-Executive Director, who joined us virtually today. I also welcome Jason Hayes, our audit partner from PwC, and Deanne Miller, our COO and Com