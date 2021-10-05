Oct 05, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Daniil Gataulin - Chardan - Analyst



Hi, everyone, and thank you for joining us at Chardan's Fifth Annual Genetic Medicines Conference. My name is Daniil Gataulin; I am a Senior Biotech Associate at Chardan. It is my pleasure to introduce our next presenting guests from Celsion, Michael Tardugno, Chairman and CEO and Dr. Khursheed Anwer, Chief Scientific Officer. The format for this session is a fireside chat. I encourage the members of the audience to ask questions. (Conference Instructions). And with that, I can get right into it.



Questions and Answers:

- Chardan - AnalystTo begin, Michael, if you could give us a few minutes overview of Celsion and perhaps highlight recent accomplishments.- Celsion Corporation - Chairman, President & CEOSure. Well, first, thank you for inviting us to the conference today. We are delighted to be here. Chardan always provides a terrific conference for both the presenters and the investment community.Celsion is a clinical-stage dev