Aug 15, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to Celsion's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Christina, and I will be your operator today. At this time, I would like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded.
I would now turn the call over to Monique Kosse of LifeSci Advisors.
Monique Kosse - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - MD
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Celsion's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Earlier today, Celsion issued a press release announcing financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. You may access that release on the company's website under the News and Investors tab.
With us today are Michael Tardugno, Executive Chairman of the Board of Celsion; Corinne Le Goff, President and Chief Executive Officer; and members of Celsion's executive management team.
Following management's prepared remarks, we will open the call for a question-and-answer session. During this call, management will be making forward-looking statements regarding Celsion's expectations and projections about futu
Q2 2022 Celsion Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 15, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...