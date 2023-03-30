Mar 30, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Marliese, and I will be your operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome you to IMUNON's Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to Kim Golodetz. Please go ahead.
Kim Sutton Golodetz - Lippert/Heilshorn&Associates - Inc. - SVP and Principal
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. This is Kim Golodetz with LHA. Welcome to IMUNON's 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call.
During today's call, management will be making forward-looking statements regarding IMUNON's expectations and projections about future events. In general, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminologies such as expect, anticipates, believes or other similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exch
Q4 2022 Imunon Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 30, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...