Q4 2019 ChipMOS Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Fourth Quarter Full Year 2019 Results Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to David Pasquale, Global IR Partner. Please go ahead, sir.



David Pasquale - Global IR Partners - IR Executive



Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to ChipMOS' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Conference Call. Joining us from the company today are Mr. S.J. Cheng, Chairman and President; and Ms. Silvia Su, Vice President of Finance and Accounting Management Center. S.J. will review business highlights and provide color on the operating environment. Silvia will then review the company's key financial results. We are also joined on the call today by Mr. Jesse Huang, Spokesperson and Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations. All company executives will participate in the Q&A session after management's formal remarks.



If you have not yet received a copy of today's results release, please e-mail Global IR Partners at [email protected], or you can ge